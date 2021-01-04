Sangareddy SC Corporation Ties Up With Uber To Train Women Drivers For She Cabs

SANGAREDDY: In a move to economically empower Scheduled Caste women, the SC Corporation of Sangareddy area trained 18 women. They provided driving lessons to women aged between 18 and 45 years.

The training sessions took place for 30 days at State Bank of India-Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (SBI-RSETI). They received training for cab etiquette and other necessary information on cab operation and COVID norms. After receiving driving licenses, they were provided with “She Cabs.”

To ensure safety of these women, the SC Corporation in tie up with Uber cabs have decided to run the She cabs in Hitech city area. This is an initiative to empower women while also ensuring safe travel as most of these cabs run during night time.

The cabs will be handed over to the 18 women today by Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Minister for Welfare Koppula Eshwar. Executive Director of SC Corporation, Babu Rao said that all these women were given safety training and they also carry a pepper spray in the cabs for emergency purposes. The decision to run the She cabs near Hitech city was made as the area is closer to Sangareddy district.

Most of these women who were dependent on their husband’s earnings said that this initiative will help them by providing more to the family. They are happy to be working as well and thanked the state government on their "She Cabs" programme.