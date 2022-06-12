Hyderabad: Seeking to put all the rumours and confusion to rest, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Sunday yet again clarified that the government had no plans to extend the summer vacation in view of the Covid-19 pandemic scare.

Sabitha Indra Reddy announced that all schools will reopen on Monday. She welcomed all the children to both government and private schools in the state. She said that school managements have been instructed to make proper arrangements as the Covid-19 risk is still prevalent.

Earlier in the day, the management of schools in Telangana were in a fix over the rising number of COVID cases in the state and there were rumours that officials of the education department would hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to reconsider the schedule of re-opening the schools.

The Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy further said the state education system has already suffered a lot during the last two years due to Covid-19 induced lockdown and prevailing chaos. Despite the challenges, she added, the state government ensured online classes for the school children.

Sabitha Indra Reddy added that starting this academic year, classes will be given in English medium for class 1 to 8 across 25,000 government-run schools. She said thousands of teachers were trained by the master trainers of Azim Premji University. It was a one month training programme intended to groom the teachers for teaching their respective subjects in English medium.

