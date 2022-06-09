Hyderabad police questioned the only major accused Saaduddin Malik (18) in connection with the Jubilee Hills minor rape case on on Thursday. Sources say the accused number one (A1) was grilled for six hours. It is said Malik did not cooperate with the investigation officer during the questioning.

Sources say, the only major accused in the sexual asault of a minor girl on May 28, skipped a few questions when the official tried to piece together the information to reconstruct the crime scene. The police have recorded the statements of Malik and said the interrogation will continue tomorrow.



The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has permitted the Hyderabad police to take four minors into their custody for four days in the Jubilee Hills gangrape case on Thursday. Earlier, the Hyderabad police appealed to the board for an exemption to try the accused children in conflict with law (CCL) as adults.

The police officials would grill and record the statements of the accused in the presence of a Judge and will visit the JJB in civil clothes on Friday. The investigating team is also planning to request the Juvenile court to conduct a potency test of juvenile accused to establish the sexual assault on the minor girl.

Also Read: TRS Orders Masiullah Khan to Step Down as Chairman from Waqf Board

Meanwhile, police have collected the evidence in the Jubilee Hills gangrape case. They have seized the cell phones and clothes worn by the six accused at the time of committing the crime. In addition to this, the police officials also have gathered technical evidence about the movement of the accused at the location of the crime spot. Based on cell phone call data, the police traced the movements of the accused.

Also Read: Delhi Police Begins Probe into Hate-mongering on Social Media, Notices Sent to Twitter, Facebook

