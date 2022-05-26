RT-PCR Test Within 72 Hours Must For Haj Pilgrims Travelling From Hyderabad

Hyderabad: B Shafiullah, executive officer of the Telangana State Haj Committee, said on Wednesday that Haj pilgrims must take an RT-PCR test within 72 hours after departing from Hyderabad.

He went on to say that the Indian Haj Committee has confirmed the waiting list from serial numbers 1 to 502. They must send their original passports and travel documentation as soon as possible, otherwise, their application will be cancelled.

Shafiullah stated that the Haj Committee of India, in collaboration with M/s. Expedient Healthcare Marketing Private Limited (Healthians), will conduct an RT-PCR test at Haj House at the time of flight booking. This is so that all pilgrims may be examined within 72 hours of their departure.

He also advised Haj pilgrims to bring hand gloves, masks, and other protective gear when visiting the Haj House 48 hours before departure to arrange flights.

The VIP firm will provide Haj travellers with two standardised baggage allowances at Haj House or their apartment. During departure and arrival, pilgrims will be required to purchase hand baggage bags with a capacity of 7 kilogrammes on their own.

The pilgrims can get additional information by calling 040-23298793 or attending Haj Training Camps.