Rohith Vemula Remembered on Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: Netizens pay tribute to Rohith Vemula, six years after his tragic demise, on his birth anniversary. After being wrongfully suspended, Rohith Vemula, a Dalit research scholar at the University of Hyderabad, had to end his life on January 17, 2016.

The institutional murder of Rohith ignited the student community, which was already boiling with rage and anguish. Rohith's beautiful letter, which he described as "the only letter an aspiring writer like me could write," effectively moved student groups in general and marginalised populations in particular.

It triggered a nationwide movement, bringing anti-caste sentiments to the forefront of student politics for the first time.

In honour of Rohit Vemula, Twitter is buzzing with tweets from all walks of life. Take a look at some of the tweets that ensued.

Remembering #RohithVemula today. We will never surrender our conscience to the forces that killed you. In our #bahujan rule, we will produce millions of fearless scholars like you from everywhere and launch them to the world to bend the arc of justice towards voiceless.#swaero pic.twitter.com/ojXuBp7Uqt — Dr. RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) January 17, 2022

“Not left, not left liberals and not even left radicals. Only radical Ambedkar can liberate us.”



- Rohith Vemula#RohithVemula pic.twitter.com/EYDXDmcYA1 — Sumedh🌱 (@NonViolent14) January 17, 2022

Remembering #RohithVemula

"The value of a man was reduced to his immediate identity and nearest possibility. To a vote. To a number. To a thing. Never was a man treated as a mind. " pic.twitter.com/XM2k4Tc0Mo — Ragul S (@Ragul_IN) January 17, 2022

The price of casteist society 👇



I always wanted to be a writer. A writer of science, like Carl Sagan. At last, this is the only letter I am getting to write.

-Rohit Vemula.#RohithVemula#यूपी_मांगे_चन्द्रशेखरआजाद #यूपी_मांगे_चन्द्रशेखरआजाद ... ✍️ pic.twitter.com/gyiyYhIUaN — Sachin Shirsat 🇮🇳 (@SachinS50175882) January 16, 2022