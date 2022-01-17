Rohith Vemula Remembered on Birth Anniversary

Jan 17, 2022, 11:43 IST
Rohith Vemula Remembered on Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: Netizens pay tribute to Rohith Vemula, six years after his tragic demise, on his birth anniversary. After being wrongfully suspended, Rohith Vemula, a Dalit research scholar at the University of Hyderabad, had to end his life on January 17, 2016.

The institutional murder of Rohith ignited the student community, which was already boiling with rage and anguish. Rohith's beautiful letter, which he described as "the only letter an aspiring writer like me could write," effectively moved student groups in general and marginalised populations in particular.

It triggered a nationwide movement, bringing anti-caste sentiments to the forefront of student politics for the first time.

In honour of Rohit Vemula, Twitter is buzzing with tweets from all walks of life. Take a look at some of the tweets that ensued.


