Hyderabad: South Zone Task Force team has apprehended two Rohingya refugees in Santosh Nagar police station limits on Thursday for obtaining Aadhar cards, PAN cards, Indian passports and marriage certificates by allegedly submitting fake documents.

The Rohingya refugee duo Mohammed Hussain Ali and Dil Ara Sultan Ahmed migrated to Hyderabad from Myanmar as refugees and were living in the old city for the last nine years. They suppressed their identity and had obtained Indian identity cards through fraudulent means.

The police said the accused claimed to be Indian citizens in their applications and procured Aadhar cards, PAN cards, Indian passports and marriage certificates.

The police suspected that the refugees had colluded with the staff of Mee Seva centres and obtained the legal identity documents through false bonafide certificates. Aadhar cards, PAN cards, Indian passports, Driving licences, Bank pass book, gas connection card and marriage certificates have been recovered from them.

