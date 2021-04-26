Reveal Real COVID Situation in Telangana: Kishan Reddy to TS Govt

HYDERABAD: Union minister of state for home, G. Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that the central government is doing everything possible to ensure that oxygen is available in hospitals across the country. Simultaneously. He said that the Telangana state government should release accurate statistics on Covid-19 deaths and cases on a regular basis.

The Union minister told the media after a visit to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli, a 1,000-bed Covid19-only hospital, that the Centre had given 200 ventilators exclusively to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). “There is no problem with ventilators in TIMS,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advised Kishan Reddy to visit government hospitals in Telangana state and assess the Covid-related situation there.

Around 600 Covid-19 patients are being treated at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), according to Reddy, with 100 in ICU and 50 in general wards. He added that although NRB oxygen equipment is available, masks are in short supply and that states have an emergency fund to draw on during such natural disasters.

Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) has 700 vials of remdesivir, according to the minister of state for Home, and the Centre has granted new permission to several companies to manufacture oxygen for medical use. Now, India is also getting the supply of oxygen from Singapore and Germany.

“Telangana state should keep revealing the actual number of Covid19 cases and deaths in the state. If the true picture is given, people will be aware of the seriousness of the situation and take more care,” he said.

The second wave, according to the minister, is much more extreme and lethal than the first. The state government should not keep details about the pandemic under wraps. "I urge the state to mend its ways and start speaking the truth,” he said.

The Telangana High Court recently sought a COVID action plan from the state government.

“Without wasting time criticizing the central government, states should focus on preventive steps. Some people are seen roaming freely without wearing masks even after they tested positive for Coronavirus. The state government should take strict action,” said the Minister.

If remdesivir vials are sold at prices higher than those set by the government, the minister said, harsh action will be taken against those responsible. He also gave an update on the progress of the Central Government-sanctioned oxygen plant at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), which will produce 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute.

Later, the minister paid a visit to Sanathnagar's ESI Hospital. He said that one lakh Covid-19 tests had been performed in ESI hospitals so far. In terms of technology and services, the ESI hospitals have been upgraded.

“There are 100 beds, 470 general beds, 300 Covid beds and 150 super specialty beds available for all types of services here,” he said.

Kishan Reddy held a video conference with DRDO chairman Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy and other officials to discuss ways to improve oxygen supplies.