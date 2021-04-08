Residents Outside GHMC Limits Not Eligible For Free Drinking Water Supply

Hyderabad: Good news for Hyderabad city residents, as also tenants. You can now avail the Telangana Government's 20 Kilolitre Free Drinking Water supply scheme.

However, bad news for the tenants living in between the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) border, and the Outer Ring Road (ORR), who wished to avail the Telangana Government's 20 Kilolitre Free Drinking Water supply scheme.

The Telangana State government has decided to include only residents living under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits to be eligible for availing the 20 Kilolitres Free Drinking Water scheme.

As per government guidelines, all domestic-slum, domestic-individual, domestic- multi-storied building (MSB)/bulk connections are eligible for the 20 KL free water supply once they link their customer account numbers (CAN) with Aadhaar as per G.O.Ms. No.211 (Dec 2, 2020)

Tenants will be able to apply online for the scheme, though the connection will be in the name of the owners, as the property tax details are to be taken into account.

According to the Telangana Government, they have decided to restrict the scheme only to those living within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

As per the earlier announcement by the Telangana Government, consumers living up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits were also a part of the scheme.

However, residents living outside the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits are already receiving the water bill.

This is in line with the announcement of the Municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) officials, who said the scheme cannot be extended till Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits as it would not only add to a burden of catering to another 9.08 lakh consumers but also involves an additional annual expenditure of Rs 500 crores.

The Telangana government, despite allocating Rs 250 crore for drinking water to new colonies in Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, has decided to restrict the project only to the residents of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

However, residents under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and whose Aadhaar seeding was not completed would also receive water bills for January, February, and March, and the amount would be adjusted or reverted based on their respective arrears.

In the last three months, the water board has only managed to complete the seeding of about 1 lakh Aadhaar cards, and only those consumers are now eligible to get the benefit of the free drinking water scheme.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) currently serves 10.08 lakh consumers within the GHMC limits.