Report Of 92 Telangana Police Officers Suspended In A Day Is Fake News

For the last couple of days, a news item has been in circulation on social media about 92 Telangana Police Officers being suspended in a day. It turns out that the news is fake. A case has been filed against those who posted the fake news by the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar reacted to the fake news and warned that they were going to take legal action against those spreading this news. "A criminal case is being registered for circulating FAKE NEWS. This is WRONG NEWS. Please do not believe it. We are taking legal action against those spreading this FAKE NEWS for vested interest."

Check out the tweet here: