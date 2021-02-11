Reopen Schools For All Classes: Telangana Govt Teachers

The Government school teachers in Telangana are demanding the state to start physical classes for Upper Primary and primary school students. They demanded to start classes for 6Th to 8Th from February 15 and for classes 1 to 5 from February 22 and submitted a representation to Chitra Ramachandran, special chief secretary, education on the subject.

“Since February 1, high schools have been running in the state smoothly. Even in the neighboring Andhra Pradesh state, schools have been reopened for all classes. It’s high time even we reopen schools for students of class 1 to 8 so that they get to attend schools at least for a few months during the current academic year,” said K Jangaiah, Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) President.

The TS UTF state committee members have also requested the government to recruit service persons for sanitation management in all government schools. Chava Ravi, a government teacher, and general secretary said that sanitation workers are needed more than ever during the pandemic and requested the state to not ignore this aspect.

Also Read: Telangana Schools Charging Corona Fee: What Does It Mean?