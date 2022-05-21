The Regional Passport Office in Hyderabad Launches WhatsApp Video Call to Address Complaints

Hyderabad: For applicants to report issues, the city's Regional Passport Office (RPO) has established a WhatsApp video call facility.

The new "Chat with your RPO" tool allows candidates to talk directly with the RPO. People who want to apply for a passport can now contact the current Regional Passport Officer, Dasari Balaiah, through WhatsApp every week.

Applicants who wish to file a complaint can call the officer at 8121401532. Between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm, complaints about passport issues will be addressed.

Also Read: Telangana CM KCR Ups Police Department Recruitment Age By Two Years

T. Armstrong Changsan, the Chief Passport Officer, has also established a public grievance centre. Changsan said the Ministry of External Affairs is taking measures to provide prompt services by interacting with passport applicants.

"Services would further improve in the near future with the start of the improved Passport Seva Project, i.e., PSP 2.O," he added.