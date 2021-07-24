Red Alert In 3 Districts Of Telangana

Hyderabad: Rivers, dams, and lakes are overflowing as a result of the recent heavy downpours across the state. Rains have already wreaked havoc in a number of areas. Roads were washed away by floods in several regions, paralyzing people's lives.

According to meteorological experts, heavy rains are likely to continue for another two days over the state. The most recent alarm was issued in the districts of Adilabad, Mancherial, and Asifabad. In the meantime, rains have trapped nine employees in Penchikalpet Paddavagu in the Asifabad district.