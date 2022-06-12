Rainy Days in Hyderabad Soon, Deets Inside

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad on Saturday stated that there is a chance of a Southwest monsoon entering Telangana state in the next two days.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some parts of north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Konkan, some parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West-central & northwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours,” the IMD-H said in the press release.

The southwest monsoons have further advanced into parts of the central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), and some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, and Karnataka today, the release said.

Earlier in the IMD forecast, it was said that the monsoon will head to Telangana from June 5 to June 10. However, it appears to be delayed now due to weak wind waves in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

However, from Sunday, Hyderabad may experience light-moderate rainfall which can continue for 4 days. A yellow alert or ‘be alert’ warning has been issued to the entire state for the next four days.

On Saturday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius at 2.30 pm, according to the forecast of IMD, Hyderabad.

