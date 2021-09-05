Rainy Days in Hyderabad to Continue

It seems that the state might witness heavy rains in September. In the last 3 days, there has been a heavy downpour in the city and some areas have reported heavy rain and waterlogging.

Weather officials said the sporadic showers, which they attributed to a low-pressure region emerging over the Central Bay of Bengal, were likely to continue for the next few days. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society's forecast, most portions of the city will have rainfall ranging from 2.5 to 15.6 mm, and a few areas might have heavy to heavy rains.

Kurmaguda in Saidadbad recorded the highest rainfall of 98.8 mm and Asmanghab received 92 mm till 9 pm on Saturday. Saroornagar, Himayatnagar, Charminar, Hayathnagar, and Uppal also witnessed heavy rains. On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 29.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature recorded on Saturday morning was 22 degrees celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is emerging over the central Bay of Bengal, and it is expected to intensify into a depression, causing heavy showers to continue for the next three to four days in the city. The city's maximum temperature is forecast to be approximately 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature of 21 to 23 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued a yellow alert for all districts of Telangana for Sunday. On Saturday, several districts, like Yadadri Bhongir, Adilabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, and Rangareddy, received moderate to heavy rainfall.