Rainfall In Telangana to Continue: MET

Hyderabad: It is likely to rain in Telangana for another four days. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning in several districts of Telangana till the 26th of this month (April) due to the north-eastern surface air pressure periodicity of 0.9 km above sea level from south-central Maharashtra to southern Tamil Nadu.

Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Jogulamba Gadwala, Vanaparthi, and Narayanpet districts will experience thundershowers and hailstorms. Hyderabad, Jayashankar, Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Bhadradri, Kottagudem, Khammam, Kumrambhim, Asifabad, Medak, Medchal, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Suryapeta, and Vikarabad will receive thundershowers. Winds will be 30-40 kmph.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Adilabad town yesterday at 40.4 degrees. The maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 35.5 to 40.4 degrees Celsius, Telangana State Development & Planning Society (TSDPS) said.

On Thursday (April 22nd), light to moderate rains lashed across Siddipet, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Nagercoil, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Narayanpet, Medchal, Malkajgiri districts, and several other areas within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).