Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be touring Telangana for two days in May. He is scheduled to address a public meeting on farmers’s issues. As per the media release by Telangana Congress, Gandhi will take part in “Rythu Sangharshana Sabha” which is being held in Warangal on May 6.

And, the next the former Congress chief will be meeting people from different sections of society in Hyderabad. In view of Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming visit, the TPCC leaders held a meeting in Hyderabad. “The Congress has decided to organise the public meeting on farmer’s issues as the farmers in Telangana have been allegedly facing difficulties,'' the release said.

As the TRS government is locking horns with the NDA government at the Centre over the paddy procurement issue, the Congress is attacking both for allegedly ignoring the farmer’s plight.