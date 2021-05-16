Rachakonda Police Nabs Two Men Selling Remdesivir illegally

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police nabbed two accused persons for illegally procuring and selling covid-19 antiviral drugs, remdesivir injections covifor.

On 12th May, in the evening the sleuths of Special Operations Team LB Nagar Zone, Rachakonda apprehended the accused persons identified as Dobbala Yadhagiri and Sai Vishwajeet Shaw, who are procuring Remdesivir Injections and selling the same at higher rates for earning money illegally. The police seized 5 Remdesivir Injections Covifor and 3 Mobile Phones from their possession.

Dobbala Yadhagiri (26) works as a delivery boy at the Heal Pharma near Ameerpet, Hyderabad. Whereas Sai Vishwajeet shaw (24) is an Accountant. The other two accused were identified as Punna Sathish of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh and Hemaditya Singadi.

MODUS OPERANDI

The accused Yadhagiri has been working as Delivery Boy in Heal Pharma, whereas Shaw is also working as Accountant in the same Pharmacy.

Remdesivir (COVIFOR) is the first generic brand medicine, which is meant for the treatment of pandemic COVID-19 patients that are adults and children, hospitalized with severe symptoms of the disease. The drug is injectable and available in (100) mg vial. It needs to be administered intravenously in a hospital, critical care setting under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner.

In fact, there is a shortage of this important drug all over India. Taking that as an advantage, some of the medical shop owners and medical distributors planned to earn easy money by black marketing the Remdesivir injections. The actual price per vial of Remdesivir injection (COVIFOR) is Rs.3490/. But some of them are black marketing it in exorbitant price i.e., Rs.30,000 to 35,000. As there is no alternative, some of the needy people are purchasing it to save the lives of their family members.

Similarly, having active collusion, Dobbala Yadhagiri, Sai Vishwajeet Shaw, Punna Sathish and Hemaditya Singadi working in the medical field, having contacts with Medical distributors and planned for black marketing of the Remdesivir drug (COVIFOR). Accordingly, for some days these three were collecting Remdesivir from known persons saying that requires for their family members. Later selling the same drug to the needy people at an exorbitant price i.e., Rs.30,000/-.

These men would work together to get vials of Remdesivir injections (COVIFOR) from Medical Distributors. Later, when the Yadhagiri and Vishwajeet were attempting to sell this drug to the needy people at an exorbitant price i.e., Rs.30,000/- each, the sleuths of SOT LB Nagar team along with Chaitanyapuri police apprehended the accused persons at Kothapet X Road and recovered vials of Remdesivir injection.

