HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Saturday launched a ‘last ride service’ to carry bodies of COVID-19 victims. This is part of the police's initiative to reach out to the community during the crisis times.

Mahesh M. Bhagwat, Commissioner, Rachakonda launched the service today here

The service has been jointly taken by Rachakonda police and ‘Feed the Needy’ team. It is free of charge and is extended to those staying in the jurisdiction of Rachakonda.

“The last ride service will carry the dead bodies of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 victims as well. The service will be available from 8 a.m to 6 p.m and we will also take up cremation of the deceased if family members are not available,” Bhagwat said as quoted by a daily.

To avail the service, one could also call 7995404040, he said.

The CP also appreciated the services of the ‘Feed the Needy’ team who provided 50,000 food packets and 35,000 dry ration/ grocery kits to the needy.