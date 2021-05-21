Rachakonda Police Cracks The Whip on Lockdown Violators in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy has ordered officials to temporarily seize vehicles that are driving on the roads without permission during the lockdown in Hyderabad.

Following this instruction, the lockdown has been enforced strictly across the city with the cops intensifying vehicle checks. Along with Kushaiguda traffic officials, CP Rachakonda took part in vehicle inspections at ECIL Chourasta. Yesterday, Rachakonda police confiscated 1579 vehicles and filed 4054 cases against those violating the lockdown rules.

Erring residents have been warned by CP Rachakonda to strictly follow lockdown protocols or face legal consequences. "Covid19 appropriate behaviour should be strictly followed in the lockdown relaxation period too," the CP said.

