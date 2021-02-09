Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat Health Tips To Woman Cops

As part of the series of medical camps being conducted by Rachakonda Police Commissionerate to its police personnel, today an awareness talk has been held by Dr Rajesh Bollam from Yashoda Cancer Institute for the women police personnel of Malkajgiri zone and women staff of CP office attended the session.

Sri Mahesh Bhagwat IPS CP Rachakonda thanked Dr Rajesh Bollam for his effective talk on awareness on breast cancer, cervical cancer and ovarian cancer, the three most common cancers found in women. He stated that due to stress among women, they are also more prone to cancer and the guest speaker also quoted research findings which correlate stress and other causes leading to cancer. CP Rachakonda reminded that earlier screening tests for cancer have been conducted and 179 women police officers were specifically screened for breast cancer by Umang foundation. This year also CP said cancer screening tests will be conducted soon for the police personnel.

DCP Malkajgiri Rakhitha Murthy IPS emphasized that women should have balanced diet and eat healthy food more so in case of women police as they require more energy to perform duties.

Dr Rajesh Bollam enlightened the participants on importance on self examination, difference between screening and diagnosis, types of common cancer in women and how they should take advantage of screening camps whenever conducted. He stressed that diet, insomnia, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, stress are the major reasons for increasing cancer cases these days and advised all to make necessary life style changes.

The participants interacted with the speaker and got their doubts clarified. Addl CP G Sudhir Babu, Addl DCP Shilpavalli, Police Association President Bhadrareddy were present in the session.