Rachakonda Cops Arrest 30 Year Old Man In Online Harassment Case  

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police has arrested a man who was harassing and stalking a woman on the internet. The accused identified as Chatri Shyam (30) is a native of West Bengal, but came to Telangana for work. He was currently working at a fastfood center at Turkapally, Santhosh Nagar.

Last year, in the month of November, Shyam took the victim’s phone number from his sister’s mobile phone without her knowledge. After saving the woman’s number, he started calling her but she didn't respond to the calls as it was from an unknown number.

Later Shyam downloaded some obscene pictures from the internet and sent them to the woman on WhatsApp along with vulgar/abusive voice messages like “ek gante ka kitna lete ho, aate kya” (How much do you charge for an hour, will you come). The calls and messages continued till January this year. He kept harassing the victim by sexual remarks against her character.

The woman later lodged a complaint against Shyam in the police station. He was arrested by the Rachakonda police and his phone was seized as well. Based on the evidence collected, Shyam was apprehended and will be produced for judicial remand

According to the report by Police Commissionerate, a case was registered by Inspector P. Laxmikanth Reddy of Cyber Crimes against Shyam and further investigation is taking place.