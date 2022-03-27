Prof Kodandaram-led Telangana Jana Samithi Merger with Aam Aadmi party on the Cards

Hyderabad: A secret meeting of Telangana Jana Samithi party leaders held on Saturday has given credence to the speculation of TJS merging with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi party. The TJS leaders met at Ravirala Farm House in Ibrahimpatnam. The meeting was attended by Prof Kodandaram and all key party leaders. Sometime ago there were talks about the party’s merger with two major national parties like BJP and Congress.

However, as per recent reports, Telangana Jana Samithi leaders have received an offer from Aam Aadmi party for the party merger and the sources familiar with the development said that TJS leaders are ready to accept the offer.

It may be noted here after a resounding win in the Punjab Assembly elections, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi party has drawn up plans for expanding the party base in other states too and the party is in talks with the TJS leadership for the merger. The merger is likely to take place in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal who is expected to arrive in Hyderabad next week.