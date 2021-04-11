Private Teachers, Staff Can Apply Here To Get 2K Financial Aid

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided to release Rs 2,000 financial assistance and 25 kg rice free of cost for private teachers and staff as they have been facing problems due to the closure of educational institutions owing to coronavirus pandemic.

How to apply online

Visit the website www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in/

Click on the Telangana Private Teachers Financial Aid Online registration link.

Fill in all the details. Then click on submit.

Required documents to apply for this scheme:

Aadhar Card or Voter ID Card

Address Proof

Bank Account Passbook Front Page

Designation Identity Card (ID Card) given by the school Principal

Academic Teachers and Staff Attendance Sheet

Ration Card/ Current Bill

If you want to apply offline, then one should visit the district collectorate office and the applicants should fill the 'TS Private Teachers Financial support Scheme' application form and attach the required documents like the Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Designation ID proof, Academic attendance sheet, Caste certificate (if any), and Bank passbook front copy. Then submit the application form along with attached documents to the DEO and MEO office.