Hyderabad: Top fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Banjara Hills of Hyderabad city on Saturday, the police said. A suicide note was recovered by the police.

35-year-old Prathyusha was staying at Film Nagar in Banjara Hills. Security guards called the police as the fashion designer did not respond to security checks. The police broke down the door to gain entry into the house and found her body in a bathtub.

Police seized a couple of bottles containing chemicals and a carbon mono-oxide cylinder from her bedroom. The police shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post mortem and registered a case under the section of suspicious death. The relatives of Prathyusha, who are in Delhi, have been informed, the police said.

The autopsy report of the Osmania General Hospital mortuary concluded that Prathyusha suffered a cardiac arrest due to respiratory failure possibly after inhaling the carbon mono-oxide gas. The forensic examination (FSL) report is awaited. The post-mortem report suggests the fashion designer died by suicide. Upon her parent’s request, the body has been shifted to Apollo Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, Nageswara Rao, Banjara Hills Circle Inspector said that they have registered a case after getting a complaint from Prathyusha’s father. He said the the cause for the suicide is being investigated. As per the recovered suicide note, Pratyusha took this extreme step as she was depressed. However, she did not blame anyone in her parting note. The family sources said the funeral will take place in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Prathyusha was a celebrity fashion designer and running her own fashion clothing label from Hyderabad. Several Bollywood actors have hired her services for their appearances at award ceremonies.