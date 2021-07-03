Postal Department Jobs in Hyderabad: Check Vacancies

Postal Jobs: The Central Government is offering jobs in the Postal Department to tenth class students. You have till the 30th of this month (July) to apply. Here are all the specifics.

Here is some fantastic news for job seekers. There are several jobs in the Postal Department where people with tenth-grade education can apply.

In a statement, the department's Hyderabad South Division said it will choose postal agents on a commission basis to bring out life insurance and other products. A tenth-grade certification from an authorised board is required.

People between the ages of 18 and 50 who are unemployed are eligible.

Candidates have until July 30 to apply.

Applicants will be chosen on the 12th and 13th of August.

Call 040 - 23463800 for further information.

It is recommended that unemployed people take advantage of this chance.