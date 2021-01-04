Poola Anthony Is Hyderabad's Fifth Archbishop For Catholics

HYDERABAD: Most. Rev. Poola Anthony on Sunday became the Archbishop of Catholics in Hyderabad, Telangana. The ceremony took place at St Mary’s High School in Secunderabad.

Anthony is now the fifth Archbishop of Metropolitan Archdiocese of Hyderabad. To celebrate this occasion, a Holy mass was carried out by 12 bishops From AP and Telangana. The mass began at around 5pm.

The outgoing Archbishop, Thumma Bala who served for ten years, attended the High Mass and later handed over the keys of St. Joseph’s Cathedral and all the responsibilities to the new Archbishop Anthony. Hundreds of Catholics, priests, bishops and nuns attended the ceremony.

Anthony journeyed from Kurnool to Hyderabad to attend the event. Anthony was ordained as a priest in February 1992 and was later anointed as the Bishop of Kurnool in 2008 and served for 12 years.

Addressing the gathering, Anthony said “Teachings of Jesus Christ such as love, brotherhood and service to the people, will be put into service in letter and spirit. Sharing good news of Christ is my principal duty. As the new shepherd of the church in Hyderabad, I will strive hard to attain universal brotherhood.”

The ceremony took place while following all the COVID-19 rules and regulations. Archbishop Anthony said that in this difficult time, the church will work hard towards serving the people in need. Pope Francis appointed Poola Anthony as the new Archbishop.