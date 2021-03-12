Polls Predict TRS Edge In Graduate MLC Polls

Hyderabad: With the March 14 (Sunday) polling date for Graduate MLC elections nearing, the ruling TRS party is all-out to turn the tide in its favor.

The party is trying to win over state government employees and graduates two days ahead of polling. They constitute a major chunk of voters and are enthused by governmental steps like the new PRC, higher fitment, and hike in retirement age, and the issuing of job vacancy notifications to fill 50,000 posts after the upcoming MLC elections.

Although the MLC elections turned out to be a fight between TRS and the rest, pollsters see a clear edge for the ruling party after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao decided to directly strategize the polls for the first time.

Chandrasekhar Rao’s strategy to support the anti-privatization agitation linked to the Vizag Steel Plant was well-received by the Seemandhra voters in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts who are emotionally attached to the VSP.