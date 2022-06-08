PM Modi Likely Visit Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Hyderabad Next Month

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad next month, there are unconfirmed reports that the Prime Minister would visit the Bhagyalakshmi Temple abutting the iconic Charminar monument.

PM Modi, Union Home Minister and other BJP functionaries will arrive in Hyderabad on July 1 and 2 to attend the party’s two-day national executive meeting at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

The State BJP has made elaborate plans for the PM's visit to the city as it aims to sound a poll bugle for the Telangana Assembly elections in 2023. The party will hold a massive roadshow to welcome Prime Minister Modi.

As per reports, the roadshow will commence from Raj Bhavan and end at HICC. PM Modi will likely stay at Raj Bhavan for the national executive meeting. The party is planning to conduct a huge public meeting during the PM visit to the city. The saffron party is expected to mobilise five lakh people for Modi’s public meeting.

On the sidelines of the BJP's national executive meeting, several BJP chief ministers, who are attending the event, are expected to interact with the people of their respective states. The state BJP will try to use BJP-ruled CM’s services to expand the party base in the state.

