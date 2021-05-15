Please Do Not Flout Lockdown Rules: Cyberabad Commissioner Sajjanar  

Hyderabad: As Telangana is under lockdown as of now, the officials have urged the citizens to not flout the Covid rules. It is important to follow these norms, for the safety of all.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar requested everyone to not take these regulations, lightly. He visited places like Erragadda, Moosapet, Kukatpally Y junction, JNTU and Hitec City to review the arrangements.

The Cyberabad officials are taking it very seriously and are trying their best to maintain the implementation in the city. They are now requesting the citizens for their cooperation to keep the situation under control.

In the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the State Cabinet has decided to implement the lockdown for 10 days from 10 am starting on Wednesday i.e. May 12 till May 21. The Cabinet has also decided that all activities will be allowed from 6 am to 10 am every day.

The Telangana government also decided to support the needy and migrant workers affected by the lockdown situation across the state. The Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department (MA & UD) on Wednesday issued certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines pertaining to Annapurna Canteens, sanitation, grievance redressal, enforcement, and other social security aspects related to people.

As of now, the vaccination process is a bit slow in the state. Even though, the Centre opened up vaccinations to all those above 18-45 years only a few got vaccinated in Telangana.

KTR said out of the total 2.9 crore population in the state, we need to vaccinate 1.9 crore people. “Since it is a two-dose vaccine, we need 3.8 crore doses,” he added.nHe added that when it is available, Telangana will be ready to vaccinate the entire state within 45 days. Till then, we have to be careful and follow the basic safety rules.