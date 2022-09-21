HYDERABAD: As the country celebrates 75 years of independence with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ohara School of Ikebana- Hyderabad dedicated their first event this year to celebrate the occasion with a mini exhibition. Led by the President Mrs . Nirmala Agarwal, the team put together a curated themed event and brought together illustrious guests to grace the event.

The special guests for the event were Mrs.Charulatha Acharya W/0 Major Padmapani Acharya who was martyred fighting enemies in the Kargil war. Lt Col Uma Ramachandran, a Paediatrician who served in the Army Medical Corps. She served in many stations in the military hospitals across the country. In 1993 she was chosen as part of the Indian contingent to go to Somalia as part of the UN Peace Keeping Force. Mrs.Shyamola Khanna- Shyamola, is a teacher has been teaching at various IAF schools where her husband was posted. She has also authored three books: The COW in Kargyll, published in 2016, and The Lahore Connection(2019).

With such an illustrious set of guests of honour, the Ohara School of Ikebana set up beautifully themed arrangements to celebrate the 75 years of independence, it was a solemn occasion as they also paid tribute to the people who served our Nation through their arrangements.

