Petrol And Diesel Prices Today In Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai On 27 May 2021

Today's petrol prices, 27th May 2021: Petrol and diesel prices went up in all of the country's major cities today. Petroleum corporations such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) adjust fuel prices in response to crude oil prices, so the rates listed below are effective as of 6 a.m. and are subject to change at any time.

Fuel costs fluctuate based on international crude oil prices, which has an impact on the domestic market. Furthermore, the rise and fall of fuel prices might be attributed to economic growth. The cost of gasoline varies by the state due to taxes and freight expenses.

According to the current pricing, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs. 93.68, up 24 paise, while the price of diesel is Rs. 84.61, up 29 paise. In Hyderabad, petrol prices stayed unchanged for the most part at Rs. 97.36, up 9 paise, and diesel prices stayed unchanged at Rs. 92.24, up 17 paise.

The petrol price per litre in Chennai has increased by 22 paise to Rs. 95.28, while the diesel price has increased by 28 paise to Rs. 89.38. In Mumbai, the situation is similar, with petrol prices per litre holding at Rs. 99.94, up 23 paise, and diesel prices holding at Rs. 91.87, up 30 paise. Petrol prices in Bangalore have increased by 25 paise to Rs. 96.80, while diesel prices have increased by 31 paise to Rs. 89.70.