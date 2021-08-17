Pepperfry Launches Its First Small Format Studio In Hyderabad, Telangana

Hyderabad, August 17, 2021: Pepperfry, India’s No.1 furniture and home products marketplace, has introduced its first small format Studio in Hyderabad, Telangana. This experiential centre is a part of Pepperfry’s Accelerator Program which aims to establish over 200 Studios in the next year. It also marks the 75th Studio launch in India and the 3rd Pepperfry Studio in Hyderabad, furthering the company’s aim to penetrate niche markets and build the largest omnichannel business in the furniture and home products segment in India.

The 525 sq. ft. Studio, which is launched in partnership with Home Peddlers, is situated in a prime location on the HIG Mayuri Nagar main road, Miyapur. It offers customers a first-hand experience of a curated range of furniture and décor, which is carefully selected from the differentiated portfolio of more than 1 lakh products available on Pepperfry’s website. The Studio provides a touch and feel experience for consumers to understand the wood finishes and the quality of these big-ticket items before purchasing them. It also houses design experts that offer complimentary design consultancy thereby aiding consumers in creating their dream homes.

Building on their omnichannel network, in 2017, Pepperfry introduced a unique franchise model and in a very short span, they launched 34 FOFO Studios across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets like Trivandrum, Patna, Bengaluru, Indore, Lucknow, Jaipur, Surat and Kolhapur. For these Franchise Studios, Pepperfry decided to partner with the finest local entrepreneurs who are well versed with hyperlocal demand cycles and trends. The company revised this franchise model in 2020 to make it more lucrative for both existing and potential franchise partners. It now offers a reward structure wherein the franchise owners can benefit by earning a commission of 15% (previous model: 10%) on each online transaction made via the franchise studio.

Furthermore, in June 2021, Pepperfry launched the Pepperfry Accelerator Program intending to exponentially expand Pepperfry’s offline footprint by adding one entrepreneur a day for the rest of the year. However, the big differentiator of this new program is the Capex required by franchise partners, which is around INR 15 lakhs - one-third as compared to the existing franchise program.

Both the models are based on 100% price parity and do not require the partner to hold product inventory, making it a mutually beneficial business association.

Speaking about the launch, Amruta Gupta, Business Head, Pepperfry said, “Hyderabad is one of the biggest markets for Pepperfry in South India and we are delighted to announce the launch of our 75th Pepperfry Studio in India and our 3rd Studio in this city. We aim to be accessible to our customers through as many touchpoints as possible, offering great variety at great price points. And this small-format studio is yet another avenue to help us cater to our discerning consumers by helping them build their aspirational homes. Through this aggressive offline expansion, we also wish to add more partners in our journey by providing a great opportunity to budding entrepreneurs to build a profitable business.”

South India, which forms the biggest market for Pepperfry, alone, houses 27 Studios across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Kochi, Mysore, Hubbali, Trivandrum, Kozhikode, Coimbatore, Vizag and Madurai.

Mr Srinivas Pragallapati, Owner, Home Peddlers said, “We are happy to partner with India’s leading home and furniture marketplace. Pepperfry has pioneered a truly differentiated omnichannel business and we are looking forward to participate in their journey to create the largest omnichannel home and furniture business.”