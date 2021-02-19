Panic Grips Ahmednagar Residents After Boulders Roll Onto Houses

Hyderabad: Panic gripped the residents of First Lancer in Ahmednagar Division in Hyderabad, Telangana late on Wednesday night after a few medium-sized boulders rolled down a hill towards houses in the locality.

The big boulders fell down from the Banjara Hills area to Ahmed Nagar due to which many houses collapsed. Though no casualties reported in the incident, two walls and a portion of a house were damaged.

The residents were taken by surprise when they heard the rumbling sound of boulders rolling down from a hill nearby.

On learning about the incident, the newly elected GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, came to the location of the incident to enquire about the situation and assure the public.

They interacted with the locals and directed GHMC officials to clear the rubble from the area using earthmovers. GHMC Mayor along with Majid Hussain, the Mehdipatnam Corporator were present at the location.