Over 50pc of Women, Children in Hyderabad Anemic, Reveals National Family Health Survey

As per the recent reports from the Union Health Ministry, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) revealed that more than 50 per cent of women and children in Hyderabad are suffering from anaemia.

Anaemia is a medical condition where the level of haemoglobin in the blood falls, mostly due to iron deficiency. This can also be caused by malaria, hookworms, and other helminths. Having anaemia can lead to various issues in humans, such as weakness, maternal mortality, perinatal mortality, premature delivery, etc.

According to the data released on November 24, among the surveyed in the city, 63.6 per cent of children and 52.6 per cent of women are suffering from anaemia. The reports further stated that it is a major issue in the entire Telangana state as 58 percent of women, 15 percent of men, and 70 percent of children are anaemic.

NFHS data revealed that pre-school attendance in Hyderabad is 49.9 percent. The percentages of births delivered in public and private health care facilities are 48.3 and 50%, respectively.