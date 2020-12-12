OU Faculty Positions Vacant Over Reservation Issue?

Faculty posts are vacant in Osmania University (OU). Out of 1,267 sanctioned faculty positions across various departments, 845 are vacant. Which means only 422 persons are currently working as a faculty in the university.

Total sanctioned posts currently working

Professors 158 114

Associate Professors 514 52

Assistant Professors 601 256

In various departments, 28 teachers have retired. Vacant positions in departments’ like- Physics, Genetics, Urdu, Political Science, Zoology, English, Hindi, Statistics, Technology, Chemistry and Bio-Chemistry. Due to retirements in a few departments, there is no single professor and workload have gone up on existing teachers. In fact, the State government had permitted recruitment to 1,061 posts in 11 universities, of these total posts, 450 alone were in OU.

In 2018, the Executive Council of OU gave permission to recruit in various positions. However, this did not take off due to issues over the reservation policy. The issue got into a legal tangle after which the Union government brought in an ordinance restoring university or college as a unit, following which the UGC issued an order on the same.