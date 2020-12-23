Online Cricket Betting Racket Busted in Bahadurpura Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Online cricket betting racket was busted by south zone task force under the supervision of ADD.DCP Sri. G. Chakravarthy. On reliable information, Hyderabad city Police commissioner's south zone task-force team under the supervision of inspector Mr. S. Raghavendra raided one place in Bahadurpura.

The team apprehended a person named Md. Arif (29). Arif is a resident of Hussainialam. He runs a tailor shop at Bahadurpura and was using ‘diamondexch9.com’ to organize cricket betting. Along with an associate bookie and main organizer Parvez, they were bringing in people to place bets. They were majorly involved in organizing illegal online cricket betting during Big Bash league.

The raid was conducted near Fiza Hotel in Bahadurpura. The police team seized cash of Rs.70,000 and a phone from their possession. The accused was handed over to Bahadurpura police for further investigation.