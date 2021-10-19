After the spread of Covid-19 cases is declining slowly in the state, Hyderabad is all decked up to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed. With this, the festive atmosphere prevailed in the old city of Hyderabad.

The old city was decorated with lights, banners and flags and devotional songs were played all over the area.

Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed which is observed in Rabi-ul-Alwal month. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet. As per the Gregorian calendar, Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated from the evening of October 18 and will last till the evening of October 19.

On Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the Muslims will celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. On this day, Muslims wake up early in the morning and celebrate the festival by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts.