No Water Supply In Hyderabad From Feb 24 To 25, These Areas Hit

Hyderabad: There will be no water supply for 24 hours in some parts of the city from 6 am on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board in a press release said the water supplies would be affected in parts of the city due to junction work on Krishna drinking water supply phase-II ring main-II under the alignment of SRDP flyover and underpass from LB Nagar junction to Bawarchi.

The affected areas include Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudhanagar, Marredpally, Cantonment, Prakashnagar, Patigadda, Hashmathpet, Vaishalinagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Maruthinagar, Elugutta, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Berrappagadda, Boduppal, Badangpet, and Meerpet reservoir areas. Apart from these areas, there will be a shortage of water supply in Bhojagutta, Allabanda, Golden heights, Budvel, and Suleman Nagar reservoir areas, a press release said.

The HMWSSB requested the consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience during the shutdown of the water supply.