No Water Problems In Hyderabad For Next 30 Years

Veerabrahmendra Swamy, who wrote Kalagnanam had predicted that “Hyderabad would have severe water problem with all the lakes drying up and people would leave the city droves.” A few even said that the next big war would be over water. However, now it seems Hyderabadis don't have to worry about that. As per the latest report doing the rounds in Hyderabad, denizens of the twin cities don't have to worry about water shortage at least till 2050.

The Telangana State government is said to have planned the capital city and its surroundings in line with this plan. The TRS government is planning to expand the city in all directions and to ensure supply of drinking water to all the areas. Residents of living in about 180 villages beyond ORR are dependent on water tankers and borewells. Now, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is supplying sufficient drinking water to quench their thirst. To cater to the future drinking water requirements of the city, an exclusive reservoir is being planned at Keshavapuram. All these development works are taken up based on the priority to the core city area drinking water requirements and maintenance of sewerage network

If everything works out as per plan, there will no water shortage in Hyderabad.