No Passengers at Shamshabad Airport Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Telangana health officials issued a red alert and updated the protocols of the Covid-19 regulations.The government authorities have imposed strict rules and made it mandatory that every passenger returning to India should undergo an RT-PCR test.

On Saturday, a total of 70 passengers who arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad from at-risk countries were screened by airport authorities. Later, all the screened passengers underwent RTPCR tests.

The latest reports say that all the passengers have tested negative and are under home quarantine. Besides this, the state health authorities are waiting for the complete genome sequencing reports of the other 13 passengers who got Covid positive earlier.

According to the sources, so far, around 979 passengers who reached the international airport from at-risk countries have been screened out, of whom 13 have tested positive.