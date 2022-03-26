No Extension Of Traffic Challan Discount After March 31

Hyderabad: Despite the positive response to the huge discount offer to clear pending traffic challans, Hyderabad Traffic Joint Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said on Friday that there were no plans to extend it beyond March 31.

At a meeting here, issues such as filing charge sheets on traffic violation cases promptly separate from charge sheets against top violators (over 50 violations) were discussed, with officials being asked to ensure that Challan histories of violators were mentioned when filing charge sheets to ensure conviction.

Officials were also given instructions on how to enforce the removal of stickers from cars, the cleaning of abandoned vehicles from roadways, and the use of silencers.