No Clarity Yet On Schools Reopening in Telangana

The private and government schools in Telangana are all set to reopen from Wednesday. The school management is taking all the precautions and safety measures to conduct physical classes. While some private managements have postponed physical lessons by seven to ten days, others have chosen a combination of online and offline classes. Others are still taking online classes to see how things go.

"In light of the High Court orders, we have chosen to continue with online lessons for one more week and then make a decision," said Usha Reddy, Principal of Meridian School told a leading news daily. The head of another CBSE school in Jubilee Hills stated that online lessons will continue for the next ten days.

The Telangana Recognized School Managements Association (TRSMA), which represents private budget schools in the state, has also opted to have both online and physical classes.

Earlier, Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that attendance is not mandatory and advised the management to conduct both online and physical classes so that the students who are not able to come to school to attend physical classes can attend online classes. On the other hand, government schools across the state will reopen from Wednesday.