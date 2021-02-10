Nizamabad Family of Telangana Migrant Who Died In Saudi Arabia Awaiting Body Since 100 Days

Koti (Hyderabad): Vontari Narsareddy resident of Sirnapally village in Indulwai Mandal of Nizamabad district died in an accident in Saudi Arabia. It is so pathetic to see the family members waiting for the deceased boy for the past 100 days. The family is seeking help from the State and Central government officials for the return of his mortal remains.

When they found no help extended from the government, with no option left Narsareddy's wife Laxmi filed a petition in the High Court of Telangana recently. "We were told Vontari died in an accident, he was the only bread earner for the family of seven members," says Laxmi.

Pravasi Mithra Labour Union and Deekonda Kiran are sorting for help by the family members. The family was supported by the migrant labour leaders who gathered at Hyderabad on February 3.

P Shashi Kiran, a human rights activist and advocate of the High Court was also sort of for help. A petition was submitted to an official of the Ministry of External Affairs, Mukesh Koushik, who is the protector of immigrants at Hyderabad.

Swadesh Parkipandla, president of Pravasi Mithra Labour Union, looked into the issue requested for mortal remains in a coffin from Saudi Arabia to India.

On the 100th day, Swadesh appointed a bench of justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili to hear the case.

On November 5, 2020, the family members of the deceased sent petitions to The Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the NRI Cell of the Telangana government requesting to repatriate the mortal remains.

The family members also requested many MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and The Ministers of State and Central governments to help them in getting the body back to India. Swadesh. also mentioned the same.

Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia are all requested to help Laxmi, the deceased wife.