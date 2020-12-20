Nirmal Gets Telangana's First Monkey Rescue, Rehabilitation Centre

Nirmal: Telangana’s first ever monkey rescue and rehabilitation centre was recently set up in Nirmal. It was set in Gandi Ramanna Haritha Vanam on the outskirts of Nirmal town. The inauguration of the centre was today, Sunday by Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy.

People living around forest areas near Adilabad district faced major problems due to the monkeys. This is an Rs 2.25 crore project. This decision was taken keeping in mind the increase in the population of monkeys. The centre is well equipped with medical equipment, operation theatre and with enough staff and veterinary doctors.

The rescued monkeys will be brought here. They will then undergo check up and treatment for any ailment that it has. After the procedure, the healthy monkeys will be let out into the forest. The health workers of this centre had done their training in Himachal Pradesh.

The monkeys that are captured will be sterilized. This procedure is necessary in order to keep a check on its increasing population. The monkeys will be kept in the centre for about a week before the sterilization surgery. Even after that the animal will be kept under observation for a few days. Only when it is 100% healthy, will the monkeys be sent into the forest.

The farmers of this region have been facing trouble due to monkeys for years now. They suffer crop loss due to the animal. This has been their biggest concern for the past many years. With the construction of the rescue centre, there seems to be some relief for the monkey problem.