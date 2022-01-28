NHAI Planning 9 New National Highways in Telangana

Hyderabad: During the fiscal year 2022–23, Telangana is expected to receive a total of nine national roads (NHS).

According to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), land acquisition for seven projects has already been approved, with the other projects to be completed soon. The project's overall cost is Rs 22,982 crore, and it would span 865 kilometres across the state.

The project's major goal is to upgrade the state's road network and pave the way for the four-laning of the Karimnagar-Telangana/Maharashtra border under the Hyderabad-Raipur corridor. The overall cost of this 116-kilometre project was expected to be Rs 1,849 crore.

In the state, these projects include four lanes between Mancherial and Warangal, four/six lanes between Warangal and Khammam, and four/six lanes between Khammam and the Telangana/Andhra Pradesh border, all of which are part of NH 163 G (Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor).

Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Yadadri, Pragnapur, Bhongir, and Choutuppal would all be connected by the 158-kilometer Regional Ring Road (RRR).

According to a major media outlet, the national highway administration of India requested a detailed project report for the northern segment of the RRR last year. Traffic from Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Delhi can be diverted to RRR after the project is completed, decreasing congestion.

Road connectivity between the capital city of Hyderabad and the cities of Siddipet, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, and Warangal can be enhanced as part of this project.