NGT Stays Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Works

Hyderabad: The Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project (PRLIS) in Telangana has been halted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

For the uninformed, the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation system aims to increase irrigation potential and drinking water supply in highland regions in the districts of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda.

The clearance procedure for the uplift scheme project has not been completed, according to the NGT, and the Andhra Pradesh government's objections are genuine. The Telangana government's response to the objections, however, is not adequate, according to the report.

The Andhra Pradesh government objected by pointing out to the NGT that there was no PRLIS allocation in the Krishna water dispute tribunal (KWDT) one and two. It signed an affidavit claiming that PRLIS has an environmental impact in both states.

It was claimed that the irrigation project was being built under the guise of a drinking water project to avoid environmental approvals. Tribunal two's allocation should take into account the projects listed in Schedule-11, as well as the availability of water. The Andhra Pradesh government has urged the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to intervene in the case and halt the PRLIS project's construction.

The NGT stated that the following steps may only be done if the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment's clearance procedure is completed. The Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme project will remain closed till that time.