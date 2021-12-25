NFDC Calls Applications for Production/Co-Production of Feature Films in Indian Languages

Hyderabad: The National Film Development Corporation Limited (NFDC) under the scheme of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (GOI), titled "Production of films in various Indian languages", has announced a call for applications for funding of feature films. Interested applicants should apply online at the link and follow the production guidelines to ensure they meet all application requirements. It is mandatory to send the complete application in hard copy to the National Film Development Corporation's Mumbai office, 6th Floor, Discovery of India Building, Dr Annie Besant Road, Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai –400 018.

For postal addresses, you can also send your application to one of our regional offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, or Thiruvananthapuram by visiting this link. You can also call 022 66288 288 if you have an urgent question.

Under its current film production guidelines, NFDC produces and co-produces feature films that reflect the diversity of Indian cinema.NFDC encourages and promotes filmmakers by undertaking 100% production of their debut film and also takes on projects as a co-producer to uphold the mandate of producing good content in collaboration with independent filmmakers both from India and abroad.

The application will remain open until January 31st, 2022. For further queries, please write to filmproduction@nfdcindia.com.