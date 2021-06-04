NFC Hyderabad Job Notification: ITI Apprentice Positions Vacant at Nuclear Fuel Complex

NFC Hyderabad Recruitment: The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) in Hyderabad has announced a job notification. This organization, which is part of the Indian government's Department of Atomic Energy, will fill ITI Apprentice positions in a variety of trades.

Vacancies that need to be filled: Attendant, Operator, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Instrument Mechanic, Laboratory Assistant, Machinist, Turner, Carpenter, Copa, Stenographer, Mechanic, Diesel, Plumber, and Welder roles will all be filled as part of the notification.

Those applying for these positions must have passed their tenth grade and have completed an ITI course in relevant trade.

These are only open to individuals who completed their education in the years 2018, 2019, or 2020.

What's important:

As part of the apprenticeship, selected individuals will be paid between Rs. 8,050 and Rs. 7,700 per month, depending on the trade.

Applicants will be chosen based on their academic qualifications. Shortlisted candidates will be notified via email.

Applicants must apply online if they are eligible and interested.

The deadline for online applications is tomorrow (Friday). 05-06-2002

For further information, please go here.