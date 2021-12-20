New Zonal System Will Ensure More Jobs for Unemployed Youth: KCR

Hyderabad: On Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a conference of district collectors at Pragati Maidan. He instructed them to carry out the personnel transfers under the new zonal system in a transparent way and to report back to him by December 20.

"Implementing the new zonal system will enable the government to fill the vacancies with the local candidates and facilitate the announcement of new jobs for the unemployed youth," the Chief Minister added.

When sanctioning transfers, the Chief Minister urged the district collectors to make sure that both husband and wife are assigned to the same district. The primary and most important purpose of district reform is to improve state governance. "This is only possible when the officials and employees are ready to work in rural and village areas."

"Through the implementation of the new zonal system, new jobs will be created for the unemployed youth," KCR remarked.