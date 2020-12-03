Nehru Zoo Park Hyderabad Warms Up For Animals

Winter has set in and Hyderabad temperatures have taken a dip. Nehru Zoological Park officials have decided to take measures to keep the inmates of the zoo warm. A senior official said, with winter turning too cold, all the steps have been taken. For the safety of animals, we take special care in every season to moderate temperature of the environment. Animals will be healthy during winter and it is the ideal time for breeding, he added.

Special arrangements have been made to keep the animals and birds warm throughout winter. Here are the following steps taken:

In the night houses, room heaters have been arranged for the big cats including tigers and leopards.

In the primate night house for baboons, chimpanzees and the lion-tailed macaques room heaters have been arranged

The carnivore night houses have been covered with gunny bags to stop cold waves and to protect them from seasonal diseases.

The avian night houses are covered with green cloth to protect them from possible chilly winds

Nestboxes are being set up particularly for macaws and cockatoos

For small monkeys like the squirrel monkey, small wooden boxes with dry paddy straw and a room heater is being set up in the night house.

Animal houses of the mouse deer breeding centre would also be covered with green cloth on the outer side

Animals and birds are being provided with B-complex tablets in order to overcome stress. There has also been a rise in the number of zoo visitors “We expect more number in the coming days. All the covid-19 guidelines have been followed and visitors can come without worry, he signs off.